Wilmington PD searching for runaway juvenile

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department announced on Monday, June 19, that it is searching for 15-year-old Ta’Mya Marks.

According to the release, Marks is a runaway juvenile who was last seen wearing a black sweater with the word “Love” written on the front, purple shoes and a black bonnet.

Police describe Marks as being 5′2″ tall and having brown eyes with black hair.

If you see Marks, you are asked to call 911. Anyone with information is asked to contact (910) 343-3600.

