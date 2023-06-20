Senior Connect
Wilmington Fire Department to host third annual Junior Fire Academy

Students gear up for an obstacle course as part of the Wilmington Fire Department's Junior Fire Academy(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Fire Department is set to host the first session of its Junior Fire Academy for the summer on the week of June 26-30.

Per the WFD, high school students will be taught CPR, first aid and how to use a fire extinguisher.

Students will also take part in simulations of what it’s like to be a firefighter, trying on gear, searching for victims and taking a less-strenuous version of the firefighter physical agility test, also known as the JPAT.

“This is a great program for the youth in our community,” said Fire Chief Steve Mason. “It not only teaches them life-long skills but introduces and fosters the idea of a career in the fire service.”

The academy is free, and lunch is provided to the participants, though both sessions are not accepting more students. The second session will be held from July 24-28.

