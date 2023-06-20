Wilmington City Council to take final vote on budget, consider playground improvements

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington City Council is expected to take its final vote on its recommended budget, funding for an accessible playground at Maides Park and more at its meeting on Tuesday, June 20.

The recommended fiscal year 2024 budget comes out to $351 million, about $100 million more than last year’s budget primarily planned due to the Thermo Fisher building purchase.

Solid waste rates would change, resulting in an increase of $2.40 each month for the average customer, according to the city. Property tax and sales and use tax would remain the same, though one cent of the property tax rate would be dedicated to workforce/affordable housing.

Per the city’s presentation on the budget, it would include $16.2 million for street rehabilitation, $1.2 million for development and repairs at parks, $1.5 million for public facilities, around $650,000 for public parking improvements, $2.8 million for storm water management and about $272,000 for golf course improvements.

The recommendations include a 50 cent increase in on-street parking prices from $2 per hour to $2.50 per hour.

It also sets the rates for the parking deck that would be acquired as part of the Thermo Fisher building purchase: $1 for up to one hour, $3 for up to two hours, $6 for up to three hours, $9 for three to 12 hours and $14 max daily.

You can find the full recommended budget on the city’s website.

The city is looking at moving $482,153 to projects at Maides Park from the N.C. Parks and Recreation Trust Fund’s Accessibility for Parks grant. The funding would go towards the replacement of the current playground and gazebo and the addition of outdoor fitness equipment. The grant requires a local match of $175,000, putting the cost to complete the project at $657,153.

One resolution would allow the city manager to request more funding from the Wilmington Urban Area Metropolitan Planning Organization for the Hooker Road Multi-Use Path, Hinton Avenue Multi-Use Path and Wrightsville Avenue and Greenville Avenue Intersection Improvements Project. These would be funded through the WMPO via the NC Department of Transportation and require a local grant match from the city.

The request is for $960,000 from the WMPO, with the city providing a $240,000 local match. The local match would be covered from city funds that are currently in the projects.

Meeting agenda’s are available on the city’s website in the City Council section.

