Summer Solstice Sustainability Fashion Show to be held at NHC Arboretum

The New Hanover County Arboretum
The New Hanover County Arboretum
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 9:39 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The third annual Summer Solstice Sustainability Fashion Show will be hosted at the New Hanover County Arboretum on June 21.

The effort is to raise awareness of the negative impacts of fast fashion and promote the ‘unique and fashionable character of local, repurposed, thrifted clothing.’

The event opens at 5:30 p.m. while the show begins at 6:15 p.m. Guests are asked to bring their lawn chairs or blanket.

Pre-sale of $20 admission tickets support a fund-raiser for Sokoto House and are available pre-sale only through here.

