State Treasurer raises concerns over transparency in local government, Cape Fear Community College

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - During a visit to Wilmington Tuesday, North Carolina State Treasurer Dale Folwell voiced his concern about transparency in local governments and boards.

Folwell says some of his concerns center around the administration at Cape Fear Community College. The CFCC Board of Trustees voted to remove one of their own, Ray Funderburk, in March. Former Trustee Jimmy Hopkins resigned from the board last October after he was removed by then-New Hanover County Commission Chair Julia Olson-Boseman. Funderburk has since filed a lawsuit against the board.

“All we’re really interested in is the highest levels of transparency, the highest levels of competency, the highest levels of good government, and the highest levels of transparency as it relates to any conflicts that may go on,” said Folwell.

As State Treasurer, Folwell is a member of the State Board of Community Colleges. He has concerns about the CFCC Board of Trustees, as Funderburk was removed after another board member accused him of pressuring a teacher to change a student’s grade. Funderburk denies the allegations against him.

Folwell says he has requested documents in his search for more information about the board’s removal process.

“We do not want people removed from their positions because they ask a question,” said Folwell. “You know, the members of these boards of trustees, they have a fiduciary responsibility to ask questions.”

This is not the first time Folwell has criticized a local board. He was the only member of the Local Government Commission to vote against the City of Wilmington’s plan to buy the Thermo Fisher Building earlier this month. He also voted against New Hanover County’s recent proposal for Project Grace.

“As the keeper of the public purse, the people at Cape Fear [Community College], or New Hanover County, or the City of Wilmington, they’re also keepers of their purse,” said Folwell. “And when people have questions about a process, or personnel, or money, they deserve to have those questions answered.”

Folwell’s concerns with the city’s $70 million purchase of the tallest building in the downtown skyline focus on the city’s need for the property.

“The reason that the PPD building is available is that people are not going to office buildings anymore,” said Folwell. “And the fact is that we’re seeing 50% and 60% declines in the value of commercial real estate because people aren’t going to office anymore.”

WECT reached out to Cape Fear Community College for comment on Folwell’s concerns, but we were told no one would be available for an interview.

