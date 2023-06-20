Senior Connect
Sheriff’s Office: Investigation ongoing after gas station employees discover severely beaten man, one in custody

Daniel James Mendoza
Daniel James Mendoza(NHCSO)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 8:55 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - On Sunday, June 18, deputies with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office responded to 4902 Carolina Beach Road regarding an assault.

According to the office’s release, Pit Stop employees located a man who had been severely beaten as they were making their way to work.

“Deputies arrived and immediately called for EMS, the victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition,” the sheriff’s office states in its release.

Daniel James Mendoza was identified as a suspect in the investigation and taken into custody.

Mendoza is being held at the New Hanover County Detention Facility under a $1,005,000 bond and has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

The investigation is ongoing, updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

