Police investigating after 1 killed outside Lumberton mall; 2 in custody after chase

One person was shot on Monday night outside of a mall in Lumberton, police said.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 8:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - One person was shot on Monday night outside of a mall in Lumberton, police said.

Police were called just before 6:30 p.m. to Biggs Park Mall on North Elm Street for reports of a person shot.

When officer arrived they said they found the shooting victim outside the mall.

The victim was taken to the hospital where they later died from their injuries. The person’s name has not been released.

Police said two people drove away from the scene and led police and the North Carolina Highway Patrol on a chase that ended on I-95 near St. Pauls.

The two people were taken into custody.

Their names and charges haven’t been released.

An investigation is underway.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845.

