Pender Arts Council given $25,000 donation by local entrepreneur

Richard Johnson presents $25,000 donation to Pender Arts Council
Richard Johnson presents $25,000 donation to Pender Arts Council(Pender Arts Council)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender Arts Council was presented a $25,000 donation from entrepreneur Richard Johnson on Tuesday, June 20.

“With a connection and passion to support the arts, I wanted to contribute to the local community’s economic, educational, and cultural vitality through the Pender Arts Council,” Johnson said.

Johnson gave the award on behalf of his organizations Burgaw Now and Own Your Own, which support revitalization efforts in downtown Burgaw through new business ventures.

“The generous donation was presented to the arts council in order to further its mission to continue providing a range of arts, art-related programs, and more to the Burgaw community while supporting the diverse arts cultures throughout Pender County,” the Pender Arts Council announcement states.

The council is looking to partner with local artists, artist organizations and other local organizations that use arts to build communities.

Anyone looking for more information is directed to email penderartscouncil@gmail.com and visit the council’s Facebook page.

