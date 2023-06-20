Senior Connect
North Carolina man wins $1 million on scratch-off ticket

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
CLYDE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - One North Carolina man tried his luck on a $30 scratch-off and won $1 million.

Ronald Collins of Haywood County purchased his ticket from the Food Lion on Paragon Parkway in Clyde.

He took his ticket to the lottery headquarters on Tuesday and received a lump-sum amount of $600,000 and after state and federal tax withholdings, took home $427,509.

For more details on the lottery, visit www.nclottery.com.

