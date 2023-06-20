Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

North Carolina lawmakers gird for another possible veto showdown over transgender sports ban

NC Legislative building
NC Legislative building(WITN)
By Laura Leslie
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - A proposed ban on transgender girls and women playing women’s high school and college sports is headed for a likely final vote in the state legislature Tuesday — a move that would make North Carolina the latest state to advance similar restrictions. If last week’s committee meetings were any indicator, the measure will likely continue to receive vocal opposition if it passes the legislature.

Gov. Roy Cooper has sought to spur opposition to controversial bills in the days leading up to his vetoes. He’s expected to reject this one as well. That would set up another override showdown with legislative Republicans.

Read the full story on WRAL.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smoke and fog creating low visibility throughout Brunswick County.
‘Visibility is substantially low’: N.C. Forest Service warning drivers traveling on Highway 17 in Brunswick County
Smoke from a wildfire at the Green Swamp Game Land in Brunswick County
Green Swamp Game Lands wildfire now estimated at over 15,000 acres, fire 52% contained as of Monday
Community celebrates Mr. Joe's 100th birthday
Community celebrates World War II Veteran on his 100th birthday
Governor Roy Cooper
Gov. Cooper signs two bills and vetoes three others
17-year-old Seth Enzor on the beach.
‘I truly do feel very lucky’: 17-year-old says he’s lucky to be alive after man rescues him from rip current in Holden Beach

Latest News

Healthy and easy snacks for kids
Get Fit with 6: Healthy snacks for kids and athletes home for the summer
Get Fit with 6: Healthy snacks for kids and athletes home for the summer
Harvey Glance
Harvey Glance, celebrity guest at Willie Stargell Celebrity Invitational, dies unexpectedly
Karli Godwin, an East Columbus High School student who was named the 2022-2023 Gatorade North...
East Columbus student Karli Godwin named Gatorade N.C. Softball Player of the Year