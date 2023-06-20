North Carolina lawmakers gird for another possible veto showdown over transgender sports ban

RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - A proposed ban on transgender girls and women playing women’s high school and college sports is headed for a likely final vote in the state legislature Tuesday — a move that would make North Carolina the latest state to advance similar restrictions. If last week’s committee meetings were any indicator, the measure will likely continue to receive vocal opposition if it passes the legislature.

Gov. Roy Cooper has sought to spur opposition to controversial bills in the days leading up to his vetoes. He’s expected to reject this one as well. That would set up another override showdown with legislative Republicans.

