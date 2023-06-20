NC 4th of July Festival announces parade Grand Marshal

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - The NC 4th of July Festival Committee has announced Colonel Chad Blacketer of Sunny Point as the 2023 parade Grand Marshal, Commander of the 596th Transportation Brigade.

“Each year, the committee strives to honor those who are or have been in service to our country, and this year is no exception,” Wayne Berry, Parade Committee Chair, said. “The parade is one of the biggest highlights of the entire festival, and as the new Commander of MOTSU, we couldn’t think of a better person than Colonel Chad Blacketer to lead the procession this year.”

Blacketer began his military career in 1995 as a Multi-Disciplined Counter-Intelligence Analyst, and his duty assignments included the 532nd Military Intelligence Battalion, 501st Military Intelligence Brigade, Seoul, Korea, and the 902nd Military Intelligence Group, Fort Meade, MD. He was selected for the Army Green to Gold Program after three years of service and was commissioned through the Army ROTC program at Ball State University in 200, where he earned his commission as a Second Lieutenant in the Transportation Corps.

“COL Blacketer began his commissioned service as a Platoon Leader, Company Executive Officer, and Assistant S3 in the 106th Transportation Battalion, 101st Corps Support Group and later served as the Deputy Division Transportation Officer in the 101st Airborne Division Headquarters, Fort Campbell, KY. Following the Captains Career Course, he served as the Support Operations Officer and an Observer Controller/Trainer in the 191st Infantry Brigade before being selected to command the Maintenance Company in the 5th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division, Fort Lewis, WA. After company command, he served as the Joint Acquisition Review Board officer in the XVIII,” the North Carolina Fourth of July Festival wrote in a press release.

Blacketer’s deployments included combat tours in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2001 and 2008 and Operation Enduring Freedom in 2011.

WECT and Dosher Memorial Hospital sponsor the parade. The parade will be televised live on WECT and will be presented by WECT’s Gabe Ross and WHQR’s Rachel Lewis Hilburn.

