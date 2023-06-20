Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

HOLY COW: Rogue farm animal interrupts church’s Vacation Bible School

An escaped cow was caught on a church's campus during Vacation Bible School classes.
By Brady Talbert and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA/Gray News) - More than 200 kids at an Alabama church’s Vacation Bible School were greeted by an unexpected visitor when a cow showed up on the campus Tuesday.

The cow first made its way through a shopping plaza in Montgomery where a grand opening of a Nothing Bundt Cakes store was taking place. Witnesses said they saw the cow walking towards a Dillards, and police were called to the scene and helped the cow cross a road.

The rogue farm animal then showed up at Taylor Road Baptist Church near the EastChase shopping center. The church’s staff said they noticed the cow around 10 a.m.

“We were actually concerned she was going to charge through a window,” Senior Pastor Daniel Atkins told WSFA. “She was staring at people who were standing at the window and she was pawing the ground.”

The pastor said the cow stayed outside the building and never entered the lobby. Surveillance video shows the animal wagging its tail, tucking into a corner of the church.

Crews eventually arrived and tried to wrangle the cow with an animal control officer seen on video with a lasso.

The pastor said a “cowboy with ALEA (Alabama Law Enforcement Agency)” later showed up, roped the animal, and took it away.

Copyright 2023 WSFA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smoke from a wildfire at the Green Swamp Nature Preserve in Brunswick County
Green Swamp Nature Preserve wildfire estimated at over 15,000 acres, fire 52% contained as of Tuesday
Governor Roy Cooper
Gov. Cooper signs two bills and vetoes three others
Daniel James Mendoza
Sheriff’s Office: Investigation ongoing after gas station employees discover severely beaten man, one in custody
Smoke and fog creating low visibility throughout Brunswick County.
‘Visibility is substantially low’: N.C. Forest Service warning drivers traveling on Highway 17 in Brunswick County
Community celebrates Mr. Joe's 100th birthday
Community celebrates World War II Veteran on his 100th birthday

Latest News

Cape Fear Community College/CFCC
State Treasurer raises concerns over transparency in local government, Cape Fear Community College
Dyrell Green, Omonte Bell and Raquel Adams are charged with two counts of murder, one count of...
Judge denies motion to lower bonds in case of double murder at home of former TRU Colors COO
Smoke from a wildfire at the Green Swamp Nature Preserve in Brunswick County
Green Swamp Nature Preserve wildfire estimated at over 15,000 acres, fire 52% contained as of Tuesday
This booking photo shows John Griffin.
Ex-CNN producer sentenced to more than 19 years for luring 9-year-old into sex acts
Chelsea and Peter Muller said they are honoring their late twins by paying it forward and...
Paying it forward: Couple tips waiter nearly $4,000 in honor of their late twins