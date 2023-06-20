Get Fit with 6: Healthy snacks for kids and athletes home for the summer

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - While many kids are home for the summer, there are a few things that parents can do to provide healthy food options throughout the day.

One key tip is to make sure the healthy choices are easy to grab.

“A few things that they can grab and go maybe that are prepackaged, you know, from nuts, dried fruits, things like that. But simple things like maybe just turkey and cheese roll ups,” said Sonia Kennedy, MS, EDN, LDN, at Nutrition in Motion.

Protein bars are popular and easy, but make sure you read the label.

“Just to make sure they have less than five grams of added sugar, more than 10 grams of protein would be great. But really look at that sugar amount in those the dried fruits, they don’t have any added sugars in those, of course, fruit cups, they just peel the lid right off again, just make sure they don’t have any added sugar to those, " said Kennedy.

For the athlete at home, depending on the sport, you will want some protein to help sustain energy throughout workouts, and carbohydrates as a main source of fuel.

“It might be beneficial to have like a boiled egg, or a handful of nuts or something to help sustain that carbohydrate throughout workouts or just throughout the day. If you’re going to be running probably within an hour of waking up, do like maybe a smoothie or a liquid protein drink because you don’t have that two to three hours until you’re going to be actively doing something like running 3.2 miles,” Kennedy explains.

Don’t forget, staying hydrated is also an important part of a healthy diet.

“So, for an hour long activity, it’s ideal to drink about one cup of water every 15 to 20 minutes. And then beyond that, if you know you’re going to be doing something that’s in major heat conditions, hot conditions, humid, or it’s gonna be more than one hour in duration, you’re probably gonna want to add a sports drink,” said Kennedy.

The last tip is for those spending the day with their kids at the beach or even on the sidelines of their favorite sport.

“Some orange slices and water is a great option. You’ve got the potassium in the orange and you’ve got just some good hydration from water,” Kennedy added.

