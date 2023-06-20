Senior Connect
Forever Family: Meet Tori and Chris

By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The summer is a time for family and in Tori and Chris’ case, all they have is each other. Today on our Forever Family segment, we introduce you to big sister, 10-year-old Tori, and her little brother, 8-year-old Chris.

“She is very lively. She is always cracking jokes. She enjoys coloring, and playing with her brother, and making other people smile,” Child Advocate Katie Leggett said about Tori.

Tori says she is a good student and already has an idea of what she wants to do when she grows up.

“I want to be a chef, and I want to be a babysitter, and I want to be a doctor,” she said.

Tori also enjoys spending time with her brother Chris.

“They’ve always lived together, and they are basically all each other have,” Leggett said. “Even though Chris is the younger brother, he is very protective over Tori. They are extremely close.

“My dream would be for Chris and Tori to be adopted together and to have permanency.”

To learn more, contact Forever Family in partnership with Seven Homes Family Foster Care at 1-888-365-FAMILY or click here.

