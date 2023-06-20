First Alert Forecast: plenty of rain to come, Bret chugs west

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast for this final day of astronomical Spring will feature more substantial rain chances compared to days past. Through much of the week, a cut-off low pressure system will serve as a feeder of moisture to the Lower Cape Fear Region, as a result, rain chances will waver north of 50% all the way through the weekend. While the threat of severe-rated storms remains low, widespread rainfall of 1-3+ inches will be possible through the end of the week. These downpours may help with the wildfire situation in Brunswick County. Read the latest here: https://www.wect.com/2023/06/15/wheres-that-smoke-coming/

In the tropics: Tropical Storm Bret formed out of Tropical Depression Three late Monday. Bret will continue its trek westward toward the Leeward Islands by the weekend. Despite some midweek vertical shear, intensify forecasts call for Bret to become a Hurricane. Additionally, odds for development are improving for a tropical wave, known as “Invest 93-L”, located just east of Bret. While modeling is consistent for both systems on a westerly track, no specific concerns can be identified yet. Remember to stay vigilant and not worried. Stay prepared for hurricane season with the resources from wect.com/hurricane.

Check out the long term trends in your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

