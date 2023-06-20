Family mourns 5 killed in Harnett County house fire on Father’s Day

BROADWAY, N.C. (WNCN) - Crystal Holmes said her heart is hurting.

“They were just two great kids and I hate and I hurt that this happened to them,” said Holmes who received a call about a tragic fire Sunday morning on Father’s Day.

Holmes learned that first responders had rushed to a house fire east of Broadway in Harnett County that morning on Camp Ground Lane where they recovered five bodies including her brother, 39-year-old Daniel Garner, and his two sons, 14-year-old Carson and 9-year-old Caleb.

Holmes said the call left the family heartbroken and with so many questions.

“Why God, why take my brother and nephews away? What was the reason? They were too young. I couldn’t wrap my head around it,” said Holmes. “This is just a tragedy that nobody should have to go through.”

The Harnett County Sheriff’s Office said Garner and his sons were staying with friends, Michael and Tammy Breymeyer, who also did not survive the fire. Crews stayed at the home for nearly 10 hours after finding the home burned to the ground.

Investigators were still working to determine what caused the fire.

Brandy Garner said her cousin, Daniel, had worked for a concrete company. She said Daniel was artistic, loved his mother, fiancée and seven children unconditionally.

“The boys could light up a room. Carson was so funny and a spitting image of Daniel… Caleb was just full of life, so young, a mama’s boy and the sweetest. He wanted to help,” Garner said.

“My first thought was that this is not real… There’s just so many unanswered questions,” Garner added.

Family members who gathered Monday said those who were closest to Daniel and his boys are hurting — but the family is also aware others are suffering, too.

“There’s another family… My heart hurts for them, as well,” Garner said.

She said she hopes the community will remember more than just the fire and added, “We want people to see them for who they truly were… the life, the light and the laughter…”

The family said prayers and support have continued to help them through this difficult time. A fundraiser to support the family and funeral expenses have been set up including a GoFundMe page.

