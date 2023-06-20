Deputies find man dead after shooting in Whiteville
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office says that a 68-year-old man was found dead with gunshot wounds in Whiteville at around midnight on Tuesday, June 20.
According to the CCSO, deputies responded to a gunshot wound at Peacock Road in Whiteville and found the victim dead inside the home.
The CCSO says the investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.