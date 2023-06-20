Crews working to repair water leak in Whiteville; outage reported in Maxwell St. area

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - The Whiteville Police Department announced at 9:33 a.m. on Tuesday, June 20, that a water leak is currently affecting customers in the city.

According to the announcement, a water outage has been reported on Maxwell Street, and water has been cut off from West Lewis to West Williamson streets and Burkhead to Pinewood streets.

“Crews have been dispatched to the water leak,” the Whiteville PD states.

Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

