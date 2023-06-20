Cape Fear Valley Health announces updated mask and visitation policies

BLADEN COUTY, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear Valley Health System announced updates to its masking and visitation policies on Tuesday, June 20, that will take effect on Wednesday.

“As of Wednesday, June 21, 2023, all areas of the health system will be open to visitors aged 12 and over who are with a parent or guardian, with the exception of the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. No visitors or patients will be required to wear a mask, unless they have respiratory symptoms or are in the Emergency Department waiting room. Any patients, visitors or employees who wish to wear a mask may do so,” the announcement states.

CFV says that patients will be allowed up to two visitors at a time between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m., and those visitors can come and go. Patients are also allowed a single overnight visitor given they don’t come and go outside of visiting hours and if space allows. Some isolation protocols may still require limited visitation.

“In the Emergency Department, visitors will not be allowed in the waiting room unless the patient is 65 years old or older, or is cognitively impaired, regardless of age. Those patients may have one visitor with them at a time in the waiting room or triage. For other patients, one visitor will be allowed once the patient has been given a room. Visitors to patients in the Emergency Department will be allowed to leave and return. Pediatric Emergency Department Patients will allow two parents/guardians with the child in the waiting room and once the child is placed in a room,” the announcement continues.

The health system also provided the following exceptions and specifications:

“Labor and Delivery: Laboring mothers may have up to three designated support people, and those people cannot switch with other people during labor and delivery. Support people must be 16 years old or older.

“Pediatric patients/Pediatric Intensive Care Unit: Parents/legal guardians may visit at any time. Only parents/legal guardians may add visitors to the list for pediatric patients. Visitors under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult unless they are the patient’s parent.

“In the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, two banded visitors and four other designated visitors are allowed, and they must have their names identified at the secretary desk. They can visit at any time, but only two visitors are allowed at the bedside at any one time. These visitors may come and go. There is no space to allow for overnight stays. Siblings can visit on Saturday and Sunday from 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.; but must be older than 5 years old and without any signs of illness.

“Patients who need a healthcare decision maker or require communication assistance may have one Care Companion with them at all times. The Care Companion may be changed during visiting hours.

“End of Life patients may have up to four visitors at a time present at bedside. These visitors may be changed out during the End of Life visit. In certain circumstances, the nursing supervisor may allow for compassionate exceptions to this rule for End of Life patients.”

CFV recommends staying at home to anyone considering visiting while experiencing symptoms of a fever or respiratory illness such as coughing or shortness of breath.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.