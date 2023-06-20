Cape Fear Rugby to host annual tournament this weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear Rugby has announced that its annual tournament will take place this weekend from Friday to Sunday, June 23-25.

On Friday, the Armed Forces Women’s 7′s Championship will take place at Flytrap Downs at 209 Lake Dr. in Wilmington starting at 5 p.m..

Then on Saturday and Sunday, Ogden Park will host the Elite Men’s, men’s social and women’s social divisions.

“Over 50 teams from around the country as well as international teams are coming to Wilmington for the hard hits, amazing athleticism, and wild times offered by our Port City!” the announcement states.

You can follow updates and learn more on the Cape Fear Rugby Club Facebook page.

