Brunswick County Commissioners approve 2023-2024 budget

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County Commissioners approved the new fiscal year budget Monday night, which includes cutting the property tax rate from .4850 to .3420 per 100 dollars of property in the unincorporated areas of the county. The move is a response to the revaluation done every four years, which saw property values jump by more than 54 percent at the start of 2023. The lower property tax rate will keep many taxpayers from seeing the same huge increase in their property tax bills.

County Manager Steve Stone explained the reasoning behind the rate reduction in the budget proposal submitted to commissioners in May. “The FY 2023‐2024 calculated revenue neutral rate is 33.70 cents, decreasing 14.80 cents or 30.5% to produce the same levy as FY 23 plus the average growth over the last 3 fiscal years,” the document stated. “The recommended budget of 34.25 is 0.55 cents higher than the revenue-neutral ad valorem tax rate, and a decrease of 14.25 cents under the current rate of 48.50 cents. You can read the submitted budget proposal here.

The budget proposal for all funds in the 2023-2024 fiscal year is $346,016,061, a 9.7% increase from the budget adopted in 2022.

Funds from the April 2022 settlement involving several multiple opioid lawsuits will be disbursed to the participating states, with Brunswick County having already received $1,764,409. The county has created a Special Revenue Fund to account for the settlement money, and the budget recommends funding for a DSS Clinician

Commissioner Frank Williams released the following statement following the budget vote:

“Tonight, the Brunswick County Board of Commissioners approved a fiscally responsible budget that focuses resources on our key priorities, including public safety, education, and water and sewer infrastructure, while meeting our unfunded state and federal mandates and dealing with cost increases due to inflation. In response to the increase in property values, we lowered the tax rate from .4850 to .3420, very close to revenue neutral. In alignment with our fiscally conservative philosophy and to ensure that this budget focuses on needs, not wants, our county manager cut approximately $16 million in staff requests to bring the budget down to this rate. This budget also maintains a healthy rainy-day fund, which is critical as we move into hurricane season. This is a fiscally responsible budget that meets critical needs for the fastest-growing county in North Carolina.”

The full breakdown of the budget can be found below:

