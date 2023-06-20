Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Amber Alert issued in Texas for 7-year-old girl

Officials believe the girl is in “grave or immediate danger.”
Officials believe the girl is in “grave or immediate danger.”(National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 12:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Authorities in Texas issued an Amber Alert on Monday for a 7-year-old girl.

According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, the San Antonio Police Department in Texas is searching for Amarianna Benavidez.

The 7-year-old girl is 4 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 70 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink shit, purple shorts and no shots.

Officials believe the girl is in “grave or immediate danger.”

Police did not initially describe the circumstances leading up to the 7-year-old’s disappearance.

Anyone with information about Amarianna’s location should call San Antonio police at 210-207-7660.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smoke and fog creating low visibility throughout Brunswick County.
‘Visibility is substantially low’: N.C. Forest Service warning drivers traveling on Highway 17 in Brunswick County
Smoke from a wildfire at the Green Swamp Game Land in Brunswick County
Green Swamp Game Lands wildfire now estimated at over 15,000 acres, fire 52% contained as of Monday
Community celebrates Mr. Joe's 100th birthday
Community celebrates World War II Veteran on his 100th birthday
17-year-old Seth Enzor on the beach.
‘I truly do feel very lucky’: 17-year-old says he’s lucky to be alive after man rescues him from rip current in Holden Beach
Donald Spivey wins $200,000
Tabor City man wins $200,000 from scratch-off

Latest News

The two sides agreed on the need to "stabilize" the U.S. and China relationship.
Blinken, Xi hold high-stakes talks in Beijing
Dyrell Green, Omonte Bell and Raquel Adams are charged with two counts of murder, one count of...
Judge denies motion to dismiss charges in double murder at home of former Tru Colors COO
The old Chadbourn Middle School, which was closed in 2018.
Columbus Co. commissioners approves old middle school sale, denies more sheriff’s office funding
The president went to the Lucy Evans Baylands Nature Interpretive Center and Preserve in Palo...
Biden visits California nature center, discusses plans for climate change