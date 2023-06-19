Wilmington police searching for missing man

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department released a missing person report for James McDaniel on Sunday night, June 18.

Per the announcement, McDaniel is 31 years old, 5 feet 8 inches tall and is about 170 pounds. He may be seen near Marstellar Street and might be driving in a Maroon Honda Accord. Police say that his clothing description is unknown.

“If you see him please dial 911. Anyone with information is encouraged to call (910) 343-3600,” the announcement continues.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.