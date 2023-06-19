Senior Connect
Wilmington police searching for missing man

James McDaniel
James McDaniel(Wilmington NC Police Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department released a missing person report for James McDaniel on Sunday night, June 18.

Per the announcement, McDaniel is 31 years old, 5 feet 8 inches tall and is about 170 pounds. He may be seen near Marstellar Street and might be driving in a Maroon Honda Accord. Police say that his clothing description is unknown.

“If you see him please dial 911. Anyone with information is encouraged to call (910) 343-3600,” the announcement continues.

