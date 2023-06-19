Senior Connect
Wildfire impacts Brunswick County environment as investigation continues

Smoke continues to pour out of the Green Swamp Preserve in Brunswick County.
Smoke continues to pour out of the Green Swamp Preserve in Brunswick County.(WECT)
By Zach Solon
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Pulp Road wildfire at the Green Swamp Preserve in Brunswick County continues to burn, having already scorched nearly 16,000 acres as of Monday afternoon.

The North Carolina Forest Service says the fire is 10% contained, meaning 90% of the fire is still at risk of escaping without further action from firefighters. While 80 people work to contain the fire, investigators are working to determine what caused the flames to spread.

READ MORE: Green Swamp Game Lands wildfire now estimated at 15,741 acres, fire 10% contained as of Monday

“We do know that the Wildlife Commission did conduct a controlled burn on Tuesday,” said Mike Malcolm with the North Carolina Forest Service. “But with that, anything in regard to how the fire actually started or anything, it’s still under investigation. We do have our North Carolina Forest Service Law Enforcement Unit investigating the fire at this time.”

The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission says a controlled burn was conducted on about 400 acres of land last Tuesday, June 13, and crews noticed Thursday that part of the site had reignited.

The North Carolina Forest Service issues permits for prescribed burns in North Carolina. A spokesperson says those permits serve as a notification that a burn may occur. Applicants need to specify the area of the burn, what type of material will be burned, and how long the burn will last when applying for a permit.

Malcolm says once the Forest Service took over management at the scene, officials realized it would be difficult to use direct tactics like tractors to fight the flames.

“On Thursday, we decided that instead of going with the direct attack or actually going after the fire to try to keep it, you know, where it was located, it was the best thing for firefighter safety and our equipment that we actually contain the fire in the Green Swamp preserve by using the indirect tactics,” said Malcolm.

Those indirect tactics include the use of aerial support. Helicopter Pilot Shay Smith says his team has played several roles in getting the fire under control.

“Our helicopter is basically a flying fire truck,” said Smith. “So, we have the capability to drop water on the fire, which we were doing the first couple of days. We also have aerial ignition spheres where we can do prescribed burns to starve the larger fire of the fuel. And today, we’ll be conducting missions for aerial reconnaissance just to make sure that the entirety of the fire is contained.”

Malcolm says the southeastern North Carolina community can expect to see smoke in the air for a while and says crews will hope for rainfall to reduce some of those impacts. He says the environment has provided challenges for crews at the scene.

“Fatigue is a tough one,” said Malcolm. “The terrain that we’re in, you know, not being able to take our heavy equipment into this area because of the traffic mobility issues for our equipment. So, there’s a lot of different challenges out here in the Green Swamp.”

While the smoke and flames can be dangerous to humans, Malcolm says the wildfire can be beneficial for plants an animals within the preserve.

“In this area in the Green Swamp, we have carnivorous plants and things of that nature that are fire dependent species, that need fire to actually propagate,” said Malcolm. “So, it’s great for the wildlife out here. A lot of times when we do our controlled burns, we’ll see wildlife come right back into the area as soon as it’s done.”

He also says the wildfire will reduce the fuel load in the ground at the preserve to make the smoke impacts of future fires less intense.

The Forest Service says there have been no injuries as a result of the fire and no structures have been damaged or are in danger of being damaged. Crews will continue to monitor the scene each day until the fire is fully contained.

