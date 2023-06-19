Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Ways to save on summer energy bills

Research the LIHEAP program if you need help paying power bills
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — Electricity prices for the average consumer rose by nearly 6% in the past 12 months, according to the latest Bureau of Labor Stastics (BLS) data.

A-Plan Insurance created a list of the top tips for saving energy at home to help consumers protect their wallet:

Gas bill

  • Install a smart thermostat to keep a tight control on thermostat use
  • Consider lowing the temperature of water heaters

Electricity bill

  • Turn off or unplug nonactive/unused appliances
  • Turn off lights in empty rooms
  • Hang laundry to dry, rather than using a tumble dryer in the summer months

Water bill

  • Replace your shower heads to significantly reduce water consumption
  • Use dishwashers over sink washes to use less water
  • Take showers instead of baths
  • Fix any leaks right away

For more energy saving tips, download this free guide from Energy.gov.

If you or someone you know needs help paying energy bills, you may be eligible for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smoke and fog creating low visibility throughout Brunswick County.
‘Visibility is substantially low’: N.C. Forest Service warning drivers traveling on Highway 17 in Brunswick County
Smoke from a wildfire at the Green Swamp Game Land in Brunswick County
Green Swamp Game Lands wildfire now estimated at 15,741 acres, fire 10% contained as of Monday
The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission have released a timeline about the prescribed burn that...
Timeline of events for prescribed fire at Green Swamp Game Land, according to N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission
HWY 211 from Little Macedonia to Camp Branch closed due to fire
NC 211 closed due to dense smoke from Pulp Road Fire, detour in place
Community celebrates Mr. Joe's 100th birthday
Community celebrates World War II Veteran on his 100th birthday

Latest News

Timeline of events for prescribed fire at Green Swamp Game Land, according to N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission
Boiling Spring Lakes celebrates dam reconstruction groundbreaking
Green Swamp Game Lands wildfire now at 16,355 acres, fire 10% contained as of Sunday
‘Visibility is substantially low’: N.C. Forest Service warning drivers traveling on Highway 17 in Brunswick County
‘Most importantly, I would encourage people to have hope’: Living and traveling with Alzheimer’s