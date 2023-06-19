Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

UPDATE: Family identifies man killed in Greenville mass shooting

Five others were injured and sent to the hospital, according to officials.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 4:55 AM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - One man is dead and five other people are injured after a shooting here in the east late Sunday night.

Greenville police say they were called to the 1100 and 1200 blocks of West 6th Street for the report of gunshots just before midnight. Officers say they found a 45-year-old man dead at the scene when they arrived.

Family members tell Justin Lundy his name is Damien Lovett.

Five others were injured by gunfire and taken to ECU Health Medical Center with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries, according to officials.

Police tell WITN that at this point in their investigation, it does not appear that there is a shooter at large. We’re told that those who were involved in the shooting were the ones injured.

Police said that the injured ranged in age from 15 to 64, and believes the shootings stemmed from two groups of people in an argument.

Chief Ted Sauls in a video provided by police said that detectives are collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses.

“It’s important for the public to know that we believe this incident is isolated, that all the parties involved have been accounted for and we do not believe there’s an ongoing threat,” said Sauls. “However, this incident highlights exactly what we’ve been saying for a long time now, that there’s no place for this type of activity in our streets. Our neighborhood does not deserve it, we do not deserve it. Our city does not deserve it.”

Police said that the shooting was picked up by their ShotSpotter and that another officer heard the gunshots.

Names of those injured in the shooting will be released at a later time.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smoke and fog creating low visibility throughout Brunswick County.
‘Visibility is substantially low’: N.C. Forest Service warning drivers traveling on Highway 17 in Brunswick County
Smoke from a wildfire at the Green Swamp Game Land in Brunswick County
Green Swamp Game Lands wildfire now estimated at over 15,000 acres, fire 52% contained as of Monday
Community celebrates Mr. Joe's 100th birthday
Community celebrates World War II Veteran on his 100th birthday
17-year-old Seth Enzor on the beach.
‘I truly do feel very lucky’: 17-year-old says he’s lucky to be alive after man rescues him from rip current in Holden Beach
Donald Spivey wins $200,000
Tabor City man wins $200,000 from scratch-off

Latest News

Family mourns 5 killed in Harnett County house fire on Father’s Day
File Graphic
Police investigating after 1 killed outside Lumberton mall; 2 in custody after chase
Ta’Mya Marks
Wilmington PD searching for runaway juvenile
Justin Daniel Duthie
Wilmington police looking for missing man
Tropical Storm Bret formed in the central Atlantic Ocean on Monday, with forecasters saying it...
Tropical Storm Bret moves west in Atlantic, with possible hurricane threat to Caribbean islands