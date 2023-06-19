UPDATE: Family identifies man killed in Greenville mass shooting

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - One man is dead and five other people are injured after a shooting here in the east late Sunday night.

Greenville police say they were called to the 1100 and 1200 blocks of West 6th Street for the report of gunshots just before midnight. Officers say they found a 45-year-old man dead at the scene when they arrived.

Family members tell Justin Lundy his name is Damien Lovett.

Five others were injured by gunfire and taken to ECU Health Medical Center with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries, according to officials.

Police tell WITN that at this point in their investigation, it does not appear that there is a shooter at large. We’re told that those who were involved in the shooting were the ones injured.

Police said that the injured ranged in age from 15 to 64, and believes the shootings stemmed from two groups of people in an argument.

Chief Ted Sauls in a video provided by police said that detectives are collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses.

“It’s important for the public to know that we believe this incident is isolated, that all the parties involved have been accounted for and we do not believe there’s an ongoing threat,” said Sauls. “However, this incident highlights exactly what we’ve been saying for a long time now, that there’s no place for this type of activity in our streets. Our neighborhood does not deserve it, we do not deserve it. Our city does not deserve it.”

Police said that the shooting was picked up by their ShotSpotter and that another officer heard the gunshots.

Names of those injured in the shooting will be released at a later time.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.