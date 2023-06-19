Tabor City man wins $200,000 from scratch-off
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TABOR CITY, N.C. (WECT) - Donald Spivey from Tabor City won a $200,000 prize from a scratch-off on Saturday, June 17.
Per N.C. Education Lottery, he bought the $5 Mega Bucks ticket at Minuteman Food Mart on North U.S. 701 Bypass in Tabor City and collected his prize Monday.
He took home $142,501 after state and federal taxes.
“I’m not far from retirement so that will be a nice bump,” Spivey said.
Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.