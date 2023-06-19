Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Pender County Board of Education votes to delay implementation of bus changes to 2024-25

Pender County Board of Education hosts bus schedule meeting
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Board of Education met on Monday, June 19, and voted to delay the implementation of proposed bus and bell time changes to the 2024-2025 school year.

The changes would include a switch to a three-tiered bus system with elementary, middle and high schoolers all riding separately.

Option D had been considered by the board, which would put bell times 15 minutes later at some schools and add seven days to the school calendar to make up for the lost time.

Dan Hall, the dissenting vote in the approval at the June 14 meeting, recommended that the board delay the implementation to 2024-2025, as they wouldn’t have enough time to gather feedback from parents and other stakeholders in the little time left before the 2023-2024 school year.

An amendment to the motion was made to have the board implement it in the 2024-2025 school year given the feedback gathered ends up being favorable.

The motion was seconded by Phil Cordeiro, and Elizabeth Barnes and Brent Springer voted yes as well, making it a 4-0 vote.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smoke and fog creating low visibility throughout Brunswick County.
‘Visibility is substantially low’: N.C. Forest Service warning drivers traveling on Highway 17 in Brunswick County
Smoke from a wildfire at the Green Swamp Game Land in Brunswick County
Green Swamp Game Lands wildfire now estimated at 15,741 acres, fire 10% contained as of Monday
The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission have released a timeline about the prescribed burn that...
Timeline of events for prescribed fire at Green Swamp Game Land, according to N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission
HWY 211 from Little Macedonia to Camp Branch closed due to fire
NC 211 closed due to dense smoke from Pulp Road Fire, detour in place
Community celebrates Mr. Joe's 100th birthday
Community celebrates World War II Veteran on his 100th birthday

Latest News

Timeline of events for prescribed fire at Green Swamp Game Land, according to N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission
Boiling Spring Lakes celebrates dam reconstruction groundbreaking
Green Swamp Game Lands wildfire now at 16,355 acres, fire 10% contained as of Sunday
‘Visibility is substantially low’: N.C. Forest Service warning drivers traveling on Highway 17 in Brunswick County
‘Most importantly, I would encourage people to have hope’: Living and traveling with Alzheimer’s