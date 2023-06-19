Pender County Board of Education votes to delay implementation of bus changes to 2024-25

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Board of Education met on Monday, June 19, and voted to delay the implementation of proposed bus and bell time changes to the 2024-2025 school year.

The changes would include a switch to a three-tiered bus system with elementary, middle and high schoolers all riding separately.

Option D had been considered by the board, which would put bell times 15 minutes later at some schools and add seven days to the school calendar to make up for the lost time.

Dan Hall, the dissenting vote in the approval at the June 14 meeting, recommended that the board delay the implementation to 2024-2025, as they wouldn’t have enough time to gather feedback from parents and other stakeholders in the little time left before the 2023-2024 school year.

An amendment to the motion was made to have the board implement it in the 2024-2025 school year given the feedback gathered ends up being favorable.

The motion was seconded by Phil Cordeiro, and Elizabeth Barnes and Brent Springer voted yes as well, making it a 4-0 vote.

