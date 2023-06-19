Oak Island Fire Department to host blood drive July 14

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Oak Island Fire Department has announced a Blood Connection blood drive set for Friday, July 14, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“Mark your calendars!! We are partnering with The Blood Connection to host a summer blood drive next month and a $10 donation will be made to Oak Island Water Rescue for each donor!” an OIFD announcement states.

The drive will be at Station 2 at 8510 E. Island Dr.

You can sign up and schedule an appointment online here with the code “56DEA”. Make sure the “End Date” is set sometime after July 14 and the “State Date” is set sometime before that date.

