Judge denies motion to dismiss charges in double murder at home of former Tru Colors COO

By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A motion to dismiss the 2021 double murder at the home of the former Tru Colors Brewing COO was denied on Monday, June 19.

Three people, Dyrell Green, Omonte Bell, and Raquel Adams, have been charged in connection with the double murder of Koredreese Tyson and Bri-yanna Williams.

The attorneys claimed a detective involved in the case lied during their testimony to a grand jury. However, the judge says any questions about that testimony can be answered at trial.

