First Alert Forecast: smokey, rainy & coll leading up to Summer

Poor air quality continues Monday for portions of southeast NC due to wildfire in Brunswick County
WECT First Alert Weather app(WECT)
By Gabe Ross
Updated: 2 hours ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast on this Juneteenth Monday features your typical mix of sun & clouds and a chance for a stray shower or storm and highs deep in the 80s.

Through much of the week, a cut-off low pressure system will serve as a feeder of moisture to the Lower Cape Fear Region, as a result, rain chances will surge to near 60% Tuesday, 70% Wednesday, 60% Thursday, and 50% Friday & Saturday. Widespread rain will not only provide a potential for several inches of accumulated rain, but may help with the wildfire situation in Brunswick County. On that note: air quality alerts will continue to ride through Monday. Read the latest here: https://www.wect.com/2023/06/15/wheres-that-smoke-coming/

Check out the long term trends in your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Customize your location and extend your outlook farther with a ten-day forecast on your WECT Weather App.

In the tropics: new storm formation is likely to form out of “Invest 96L” between West Africa and the Caribbean islands in the next couple of days. Bret is the next name on the list. While modeling is consistent with a westward track across the Central Atlantic, no specific concerns can be identified yet. Remember to stay vigilant and prepared with wect.com/hurricane.

