First Alert Forecast: rain chances to soar, tropics abuzz

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Nice to see you late this Juneteenth Monday! Through much of the week, a cut-off low pressure system will serve as a feeder of moisture to the Lower Cape Fear Region, as a result, rain chances will surge to near 70% Tuesday, Wednesday, & Thursday, and ease up slightly to 50-60% Friday & Saturday. Widespread rain will not only provide a potential for a few inches of accumulated rain, but may help with the wildfire situation in Brunswick County.

In the tropics: Tropical Depression Three formed as of 11 a.m. Monday and will soon get the tag Tropical Storm Bret. The system will move westward toward the Caribbean islands through the week. Behind that system, odds for development are improving for a tropical wave, known as “Invest 93-L”, off the African coast. While modeling is consistent with a westward track across the Central Atlantic for both systems, no specific concerns can be identified yet. Remember to stay vigilant and prepared with wect.com/hurricane.

Check out the long term trends in your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Customize your location and extend your outlook farther with a ten-day forecast on your WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.