Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Fawn reunited with mother after Upstate firefighters rescue it from creek

Pickens County officials said firefighters recently helped a fawn find its way back home after it got stuck in a nearby creek.
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 7:46 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Pickens County officials said firefighters in the Vineyards community recently helped a fawn find its way back home after it got stuck in a nearby creek.

Firefighters reportedly responded to the area after the fawn became stuck in the mud and unable to free itself. They then hoisted the fawn up an embankment, where it reunited with its mother.

Firefighters added that they stuck around and made sure the mother accepted it.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smoke and fog creating low visibility throughout Brunswick County.
‘Visibility is substantially low’: N.C. Forest Service warning drivers traveling on Highway 17 in Brunswick County
Smoke from a wildfire at the Green Swamp Game Land in Brunswick County
Green Swamp Game Lands wildfire now estimated at over 15,000 acres, fire 52% contained as of Monday
Community celebrates Mr. Joe's 100th birthday
Community celebrates World War II Veteran on his 100th birthday
Governor Roy Cooper
Gov. Cooper signs two bills and vetoes three others
17-year-old Seth Enzor on the beach.
‘I truly do feel very lucky’: 17-year-old says he’s lucky to be alive after man rescues him from rip current in Holden Beach

Latest News

Kevin Jamar Wright
Former employee at local hotels arrested after allegedly using position to obtain credit card information of guests
NC Legislative building
North Carolina lawmakers gird for another possible veto showdown over transgender sports ban
Smoke from a wildfire at the Green Swamp Game Land in Brunswick County
Green Swamp Game Lands wildfire now estimated at over 15,000 acres, fire 52% contained as of Monday
On Tuesday, June 20, the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office announced that the road has been...
NC 211 reopens after closure due to dense smoke from Brunswick County wildfire
Deputies find man dead after shooting in Whiteville