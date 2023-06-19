Father, daughter duo protecting families in the water at Kure Beach

KURE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Sarah Holler grew up in Kure Beach. She’s home from college for the summer, and like many other college students, she wanted a summer job. Sarah’s father Chris has spent several years working as a lifeguard and suggested she come to work with him.

“I planted a seed. One afternoon, I got a picture from our director that shows that she filled out an application and I about fell out of my chair,” said Chris Holler, Assistant Head Lifeguard at Kure Beach.

Sarah made the decision while visiting Arizona.

“There’s a little baby just about fell into a pool. And I was like, oh my gosh, like that baby about fell in the water. And I don’t know, it just kind of sparked the interest you know, it’d be really cool to go in here and work the beach. And really just like save lives out here. Just kind of protect people, like that’s what I really wanted to do,” said Sarah Holler, Lifeguard at Kure Beach.

Once her application was accepted Sarah had to try out, make the cut, and go through training.

“We did a lot of running, a lot of swimming, we did a lot of like practical examples where we were like in the towers and they were like, hitting us with scenarios or we had to run down, rescue our one of our fellow coworkers and bring him back up,” said Sarah.

Her dad watched closely.

“She was a little bit nervous. But yeah. USLA requires us to run a mile and then swim 500 meters out in the open water. And it was all the days we had the tryouts they were pretty rough out there. She did really well, very proud of her,” said Chris.

Sarah made the cut and now works alongside her dad on the beach. And there’s no special treatment on the job, Sarah packs up her gear and heads to her assigned tower with everything she needs.

“In our towers, we have our fins our cans. We have a little med bag up there. Some jellyfish sting ointment, some band-aids, a mouth breather. We’ve got our radios up there with us,” said Sarah.

Sarah loves working with her dad.

“It’s pretty cool. I absolutely just love working with him and hanging out here with Dad. Sweet old man,” said Sarah.

And Dad offers some fatherly advice.

“Stay observant. Keep watching. Keep watching. Keep exercising, and stay healthy. And it just all pays off, " said Chris.

