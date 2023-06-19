County Attorney Wanda Copley given Order of the Long Leaf Pine Award

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Attorney Wanda Copley was given the Order of the Long Leaf Pine Award at the Board of Commissioners meeting on Monday, June 19.

“Granted by the Office of the Governor to honor those who have made significant contributions to the state and their communities through their exemplary service and exceptional accomplishments, the award is the highest civilian honor in the state of North Carolina,” the NHC announcement states.

Copley is set to retire at the end of the month after spending over 39 years with the county and was presented the award by longtime friend and former Circuit Court Judge Allen Cobb, JR.

“Wanda’s legal expertise and institutional knowledge have been so important for our county over the last four decades in navigating changes within our community and guiding us through significant milestones along the way,” said Board of Commissioners Chair Bill Rivenbark.

Copley began as an assistant county attorney for NHC in 1984 and became the first female county attorney in the state in 1992.

“Copley provided legal counsel during the sale of New Hanover Regional Medical Center and the establishment of the New Hanover Community Endowment and county escrows, and led the county’s opioid litigation efforts which has resulted in the county receiving more than $18 million in opioid settlement funds,” the announcement continues.

NHC says that she also worked on various projects including the purchase of Airlie Gardens for preservation as a historical garden.

“Her steadfast guidance has been crucial in helping us grow and adapt to the changing needs of our community and residents. This recognition is certainly a tribute to her hard work and dedication over the years,” said County Manager Chris Coudriet.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.