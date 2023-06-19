Columbus Co. commissioners to consider old middle school sale, more sheriff’s office funding

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - At their meeting on Monday, June 18, the Columbus County Board of Commissioners is set to consider the sale of an old middle school, additional sheriff’s office funding and more.

Commissioners are set to consider a resolution to sell the former Chadbourn Middle School to Grace Temple Healing and Deliverance Outreach Ministry, Inc. The sale would be for $150,000, and the ministry would be required to maintain a public youth activity center. The resolution says that the building would be a reversion to the county if it’s not used in that manner.

The approved fiscal year 2024 budget includes over $15 million for the sheriff’s office, and Sheriff Bill Rogers is asking commissioners for another $650,000. The money would go towards employee salaries.

Rogers also brought a resolution to extend Governor’s Highway Safety Program funds for another year due to the suspension last year. The suspension came after racist comments made by former Sheriff Jody Greene were made public.

