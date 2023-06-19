Senior Connect
City of Wilmington to host 4th of July celebration at Live Oak Bank Pavilion

Live Oak Bank Pavilion.
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington is inviting the community to its free 4th of July celebration at Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park from 5 to 9:25 p.m.

Food, beverages and alcohol will be sold at the park, and the city isn’t allowing outside food or drink except up to one gallon of water.

The stage schedule is:

  • 5 to 6:30 p.m. - Cumulus Media (Entertainment)
  • 6:30 p.m. - Jeanne Jolly (musician)
  • 7:30 p.m. - Wilmington Symphony Orchestra
  • 9:05 pm - Fireworks (best viewed along the riverfront)

All vendors will only accept debit, credit or mobile pay. Beach chairs with legs no longer than 9 inches and blankets will be allowed on the lawns, and no animals except registered, working service animals will be allowed in the venue.

You can park at the various city parking decks downtown, and on-street parking will be free for the day.

