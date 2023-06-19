City of Wilmington holds Juneteenth breakfast at MLK Center

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington’s Juneteenth Committee organized a breakfast at the MLK Community Center early Monday morning to celebrate the day the last enslaved people in the U.S. were freed.

The event featured a discussion about the importance of the holiday, where attendees expressed pride and joy in the celebrations.

“Juneteenth is an incredible event, I am, and we are because of our ancestors and the important work they strived for our freedom, cannot be understated,” Brandon Cagle, a Wilmington resident, said.

The holiday events in the city will continue with a free family movie night and discussion of the Ruby Bridges Story at the MLK Center.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.