City of Wilmington holds Juneteenth breakfast at MLK Center
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington’s Juneteenth Committee organized a breakfast at the MLK Community Center early Monday morning to celebrate the day the last enslaved people in the U.S. were freed.
The event featured a discussion about the importance of the holiday, where attendees expressed pride and joy in the celebrations.
“Juneteenth is an incredible event, I am, and we are because of our ancestors and the important work they strived for our freedom, cannot be understated,” Brandon Cagle, a Wilmington resident, said.
The holiday events in the city will continue with a free family movie night and discussion of the Ruby Bridges Story at the MLK Center.
Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.