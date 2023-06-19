Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office escorts Carolina Brotherhood

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office escorted the Carolina Brotherhood- Honoring The Fallen & Their Families through the county on Monday, June 19.

The Carolina Brotherhood is riding to honor the legacy of 12 state law enforcement officers and two firefighters who died in the line of duty in 2021, including Deputy Brandon Gore of BCSO.

“We thank this awesome group of folks who are taking part in this memorial ride. All are either former or current law enforcement, EMS, or firefighters. We wish them well and safely as they continue their journey!” BCSO states in a Facebook post.

