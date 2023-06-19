Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Brunswick Co. and Grand Strand Area Transportation Study invites community to workshops for feedback

By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Holden Beach Causeway Corridor Study area of interest
Holden Beach Causeway Corridor Study area of interest(Grand Strand Area Transportation Study)

HOLDEN BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County officials and Grand Strand Area Transportation Study representatives are inviting the public who travel across the county to share their input on the Holden Beach Causeway Corridor.

GSATS is holding a survey and two workshops that are open to all full and part-time residents, business owners and their customers, tourists, visitors, and other commuters who travel on the corridor or in the county.

Commuters who live or frequent the areas around Shallotte, Varnamtown, Holden Beach, and Supply are also encouraged to share their input.

“GSATS is studying ways to improve the Holden Beach Causeway from a land use and transportation perspective to better understand how commuters currently use the corridor and what ideas community members have for possible improvements. Brunswick County and GSATS will use the feedback from the survey to develop proposed design alternatives for the corridor, which will be shared with the community at these public engagement workshops,” Brunswick County wrote in a press release.

The community is invited to attend these open-house workshops:

  • Public Engagement Workshop 1 – Thursday, June 22, 5 - 7 p.m. at Sabbath Home Baptist Church Recreation Building on 990 Sabbath Home Road in Supply,
  • Public Engagement Workshop 2 – Thursday, July 27, 5 - 7 p.m. at Sabbath Home Baptist Church Recreation Building on 990 Sabbath Home Road in Supply, 28462

The public can also take the survey here by Friday, June 23, which takes around 10-15 minutes to complete. For more information on the Holden Beach Causeway Corridor study, visit the county’s website here.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smoke and fog creating low visibility throughout Brunswick County.
‘Visibility is substantially low’: N.C. Forest Service warning drivers traveling on Highway 17 in Brunswick County
Smoke from a wildfire at the Green Swamp Game Land in Brunswick County
Green Swamp Game Lands wildfire now estimated at 15,741 acres, fire 10% contained as of Monday
The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission have released a timeline about the prescribed burn that...
Timeline of events for prescribed fire at Green Swamp Game Land, according to N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission
HWY 211 from Little Macedonia to Camp Branch closed due to fire
NC 211 closed due to dense smoke from Pulp Road Fire, detour in place
Community celebrates Mr. Joe's 100th birthday
Community celebrates World War II Veteran on his 100th birthday

Latest News

Timeline of events for prescribed fire at Green Swamp Game Land, according to N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission
Boiling Spring Lakes celebrates dam reconstruction groundbreaking
Green Swamp Game Lands wildfire now at 16,355 acres, fire 10% contained as of Sunday
‘Visibility is substantially low’: N.C. Forest Service warning drivers traveling on Highway 17 in Brunswick County
‘Most importantly, I would encourage people to have hope’: Living and traveling with Alzheimer’s