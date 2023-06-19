Brunswick Co. and Grand Strand Area Transportation Study invites community to workshops for feedback

Holden Beach Causeway Corridor Study area of interest (Grand Strand Area Transportation Study)

HOLDEN BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County officials and Grand Strand Area Transportation Study representatives are inviting the public who travel across the county to share their input on the Holden Beach Causeway Corridor.

GSATS is holding a survey and two workshops that are open to all full and part-time residents, business owners and their customers, tourists, visitors, and other commuters who travel on the corridor or in the county.

Commuters who live or frequent the areas around Shallotte, Varnamtown, Holden Beach, and Supply are also encouraged to share their input.

“GSATS is studying ways to improve the Holden Beach Causeway from a land use and transportation perspective to better understand how commuters currently use the corridor and what ideas community members have for possible improvements. Brunswick County and GSATS will use the feedback from the survey to develop proposed design alternatives for the corridor, which will be shared with the community at these public engagement workshops,” Brunswick County wrote in a press release.

The community is invited to attend these open-house workshops:

Public Engagement Workshop 1 – Thursday, June 22, 5 - 7 p.m. at Sabbath Home Baptist Church Recreation Building on 990 Sabbath Home Road in Supply,

Public Engagement Workshop 2 – Thursday, July 27, 5 - 7 p.m. at Sabbath Home Baptist Church Recreation Building on 990 Sabbath Home Road in Supply, 28462

The public can also take the survey here by Friday, June 23, which takes around 10-15 minutes to complete. For more information on the Holden Beach Causeway Corridor study, visit the county’s website here.

