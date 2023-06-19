Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

19-year-old, horse killed after Amish buggy demolished by semi-truck in crash, authorities say

(MGN)
By Erin Sullivan and Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV/Gray News) – A pair of siblings were thrown from an Amish buggy early Monday morning when it was hit by a semi-truck, according to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said the horse-drawn buggy was demolished in the crash that happened just after 3 a.m.

Investigators said the “Amish open-style buggy,” which was being pulled by a single horse, was hit from behind by a semi-truck.

According to the sheriff’s office, 19-year-old Fannie King died on the scene. The horse pulling the buggy also died.

The other buggy occupant, 30-year-old Samuel King, had serious injuries and was first taken to a nearby hospital by ambulance before being flown to another hospital in Madison, Wisconsin.

The driver of the semi-truck was not hurt in the crash.

Sheriff Reg M. Gill said that the buggy was “demolished” and the semi had moderate damage.

Copyright 2023 WMTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smoke and fog creating low visibility throughout Brunswick County.
‘Visibility is substantially low’: N.C. Forest Service warning drivers traveling on Highway 17 in Brunswick County
Smoke from a wildfire at the Green Swamp Game Land in Brunswick County
Green Swamp Game Lands wildfire now at 16,355 acres, fire 10% contained as of Sunday
The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission have released a timeline about the prescribed burn that...
Timeline of events for prescribed fire at Green Swamp Game Land, according to N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission
HWY 211 from Little Macedonia to Camp Branch closed due to fire
NC 211 closed due to dense smoke from Pulp Road Fire, detour in place
17-year-old Seth Enzor on the beach.
‘I truly do feel very lucky’: 17-year-old says he’s lucky to be alive after man rescues him from rip current in Holden Beach

Latest News

Timeline of events for prescribed fire at Green Swamp Game Land, according to N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission
Green Swamp Game Lands wildfire now at 16,355 acres, fire 10% contained as of Sunday
Boiling Spring Lakes celebrates dam reconstruction groundbreaking
‘Visibility is substantially low’: N.C. Forest Service warning drivers traveling on Highway 17 in Brunswick County
‘Most importantly, I would encourage people to have hope’: Living and traveling with Alzheimer’s