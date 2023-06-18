‘Visibility is substantially low’: N.C. Forest Service warning drivers traveling on Highway 17 in Brunswick County

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The N.C. Forest Service is asking drivers to travel with caution on Highway 17 in Brunswick County due to heavy smoke and fog.

According to a NCFS post on Facebook, “visibility is substantially low,” and “Motorists should allow for extra travel time or plan to take alternate routes.”

The Forest Service says if travel on Highway 17 is absolutely necessary, you should:

“Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.

Make your vehicle visible to others both ahead of you and behind you by using your low-beam headlights since this means your taillights will also be on. Use fog lights if you have them.

To ensure you are staying in the proper lane, follow the lines on the road with your eyes.

In extremely dense fog where visibility is near zero, the best course of action is to first turn on your hazard lights, then simply pull into a safe location such as a parking lot of a local business and stop.”

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.