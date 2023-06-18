Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: mainly dry for Father’s Day, big changes next week

Air quality will continue to be impacted through Sunday for portions of southeast NC due to the Pulp Road fire
By Claire Fry
Updated: moments ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Sunday! Your First Alert Forecast features shower or storm chances on the low side through Monday. Rain odds will be in the 0-20% range through Juneteenth Monday and rebound to a healthier 50% Tuesday, 70% Wednesday, and 60% Thursday with a shift to a much stormier weather pattern. Widespread three to five-inch rainfall totals are likely Tuesday through next Saturday. Localized flooding may become an issue mid to late next week. Highs will fall from the upper 80s Sunday and Monday back into the lower and middle 80s for the rest of the week with the onset of the wetter pattern. Summer officially begins Wednesday at 10:57 a.m.

Air quality and visibility will continue to be impacted for portions of southeast North Carolina. Smoke from the Pulp fire will continue to move through portions of the area through Sunday. Read more details here: https://www.wect.com/2023/06/15/wheres-that-smoke-coming/

On the Tropical Front: new storm formation is now likely between West Africa and the Caribbean islands within the next two to five days. The next name of the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane List is Bret. Of course, no specific concerns can be known from this potential development yet, but stay vigilant and prepared with wect.com/hurricane.

Details in your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Customize your location and extend your outlook farther with a ten-day forecast on your WECT Weather App.

