Community celebrates World War II Veteran on his 100th birthday

By Emma Dollenmayer
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 10:19 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Mr. Joe Hayes says this is his best birthday so far!

Hayes is a World War II veteran, and celebrated his 100th birthday on Saturday. His family planned drive-by parade for him, but never expected the overwhelming turnout from the community including people he has never seen before.

“I can’t put it into words, but I just feel the love and the concern. People I’ve never seen before, it’s like I’ve known them all my life because of so much real love,” Hayes said.

Mr. Joe told us he hopes the Lord will bless him to see another birthday next year.

