Cameron Art Museum hosts second annual Juneteenth celebration

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -The second annual Juneteenth celebration, put on by the Juneteenth Committee of Wilmington Inc. and Speak Ya Peace North Carolina, aims to connect social issues and justice through the platform of art.

Community members gathered at the Cameron Art Museum on Sunday, June 18 to hear from poets, speakers and panelists on what it means to educate, empower, emancipate and energize their peers.

SolTree Reign, Speak Ya Peace North Carolina’s founder and artistic director’s band, played at the event with its members Robert Bellamy, Mike Hanson, Diana Zaccaria, Royce Williams and Mahlaynee Cooper.

Poets included 19-year-old Zenith Jarrett, 10-year-old Jadon Kennington, 12-year-old Madelyn Athena Purdy and Ellie Lorenz.

Jarrett, who expresses herself through poetry, says she has always felt a calling, or even a duty, to speak on injustice throughout the Black community.

“In my life, in my experience, I’ve been very privileged to have been gifted with a voice, with articulation, with the language, to give name to my pain. And I think it would be irresponsible of me to not do anything with that, you know,” said Jarrett.

Founder of SYPNC, Mahlaynee Cooper says the Juneteenth cultural arts event represents using a voice, passion or gift, like Jarrett’s, to inspire action.

“It’s a celebration, but it’s also informative. It’s not entertainment, it’s inner attainment. It’s to reach your heart and to allow other people to see that we are human and we are not second-class citizens,” said Cooper.

Each performer and speaker at the Juneteenth event were working to share a universal message.

Jarrett said, “Slavery is a continuing legacy that continues to affect black people across America every day.”

Jarrett says as much as Juneteenth is a holiday worth celebrating, she can’t help but feel pessimistic and a sense of sorrow.

“It’s an opportunity for me to say we have come this far, but also a time when I have to acknowledge that there is still so much further to go,” said Jarrett.

