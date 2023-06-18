Senior Connect
Boiling Spring Lakes celebrates dam reconstruction groundbreaking

Mayor Winecoff says dams reconstruction is expected to start soon, and according to the City Manager’s monthly report, it could be as early as July or August.(WECT)
By Emma Dollenmayer
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BOILING SPRING LAKES, N.C. (WECT) - Boiling Spring Lakes has been left without a lakeside view since Hurricane Florence hit in 2018, and now, the city is working to restore the lakes it lost.

Boiling Spring Lakes celebrated the onset of the restoration project, with a dam reconstruction groundbreaking ceremony on Saturday, June 17.

Brunswick County District 4 Commissioner Mike Forte says the project is expensive, at almost $54 million, but explains the lakes are what makes the city so special.

“When these lakes emptied, it devastated the people of boiling spring lakes. This is our identity,” said Forte.

According to Forte, the city received funding from multiple sources, including the state of North Carolina, the federal government, the county, and grants from Golden LEAF Foundation, a North Carolina nonprofit.

“It’s a big day, we finally fought hard to get enough funding to be able to get this project off the ground. And today shows our residents who have been in total support of us, that we’re finally moving forward,” said Mayor Jeff Winecoff.

Mayor Winecoff says dams reconstruction is expected to start soon, and according to the City Manager’s monthly report, it could be as early as July or August.

The city is anticipating the reconstruction to take two and a half years.

