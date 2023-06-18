Senior Connect
Archaeologists find 3,000-year-old gleaming sword at burial site

A gleaming sword was discovered in southern Germany by archaeologists.(Bayerisches Landesamt für Denkmalpflege)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 1:20 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
(CNN) – Archaeologists have found a gleaming 3,000-year-old sword at a burial site in southern Germany.

The well-preserved sword was discovered last week in the State of Bavaria.

Researchers believe it was left in the grave as a burial gift. They say a sword like this, with an octagonal handle made entirely from bronze, is a rare find.

It’s thought to date back to the end of the 14th century BCE, the middle bronze age.

The sword was left in a grave containing the remains of three people, a man, a woman and a young person, who researchers say were buried shortly after one another.

Their relationship is unclear, but they were buried with a rich array of grave goods.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

