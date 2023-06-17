WPD Mounted Unit horse transported to NC State for medical treatment

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A horse with the Wilmington Police Department Mounted Unit is being transported to NC State University for an emergency medical treatment, according to the Wilmington Police Department.

A news release from the WPD states that the horse receiving treatment is Crescent, who has been with the department for nearly 20 years and is assigned to Officer Jason Watts.

The officers check on the horses every day and during a visit Saturday morning they determined that something was wrong with Crescent. The officers contacted a local veterinarian who determined that NC State is the best place for Crescent to go.

According to the release, Crescent is currently colicking. This is a condition that causes severe abdominal pain, impaction, and is usually caused by problems in the gastrointestinal tract. This has happened to him mildly before but not severely.

Several years ago, another horse on the Mounted Unit team, Elton was transported to the same place and was able to recover.

“Our animal officers are very important to the WPD. We have five K9s and four horses. Each WPD officer and their four-legged partner does a tremendous job of serving the citizens of Wilmington,” the news release states. “We pride ourselves on making sure they are always healthy and given the best care possible. Crescent will be well taken care of at NC State and we will be in constant communication with their team. Our thoughts and prayers are with him during this difficult time. We are hoping for a speedy recovery and a full return to duty. We will keep the public updated and informed. Our team will be sending out periodic updates on his status over the coming days.”

