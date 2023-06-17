Well-known Oak Island ‘Tan Man’ experiences last wish with loved ones

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - Alexander Zelaya, also known as ‘Tan Man’, has been in hospice and made his last wish known: to enjoy one last trip to the Oak Island beach he loves.

Every day, he walked the beach of the shores he frequents, putting in 18 miles each day.

Zelaya’s routine and face were popular in the town that people took notice when they did not see him on his regular walks. He was absent due to a battle with cancer.

“I love you all, especially the people from the beach, and I’m going to keep you in my heart,” Zelaya said.

His hospice care team members wanted to make sure he had the opportunity to attend a concert with his friends once again.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.