Timeline of events for prescribed fire at Green Swamp Game Land, according to N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission

By Daniella Hankey
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 7:31 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission is releasing more details about the prescribed burn that took place on Tuesday, June 13 at the Green Swamp Gameland in Brunswick County.

On Tuesday, the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission requested a permit from the North Carolina Forest Service to conduct a prescribed burn, an intentional burning of vegetation conducted under strict and specific circumstances.

Commission staff conducted a prescribed fire on approximately 400 acres of Green Swamp Game Land in Brunswick County, they continued to monitor the burn site and conducted mop-up operations.

Mop-up operations involve putting out the smoldering fuels, especially those near the burn unit boundaries.

The next day, Wednesday, June 14 the Commission continued monitoring the burn site and conducting mop-up operations.

When they left the site on Thursday, Commission staff discovered some of the burn site reignited. This was due to complex terrain within the swamp and difficulty of accessing heavily forested and overgrown areas. That’s when commission staff called the North Carolina Forest Service to assist with supplemental equipment.

